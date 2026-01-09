Suspicious death of woman in her 80s under investigation in Calgary’s Canyon Meadows

Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman in her 80s was found deceased inside a southwest home Thursday morning.Officers were called around 10:50 a.m. to a residence in the 13000 block of Canterbury Gardens S.W. following reports of a deceased woman. Police have not released the woman’s identity and say the circumstances surrounding her death are considered suspicious.An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, to be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.Detectives are canvassing the Canyon Meadows neighbourhood, collecting available CCTV footage and attempting to speak with anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual in the area.Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at calgarycrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips app.