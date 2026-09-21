Suspicious Mississauga hallway fire sends 11 to hospital

TORONTO — A hallway fire in a Mississauga apartment building sent 11 people to hospital early Monday, and Peel Regional Police say the blaze is being treated as suspicious.Crews were called to a building near Inverhouse Dr. and Lakeshore Rd. W. at 3:38 a.m., police said, and found the fire in a common hallway. Ten residents were treated for smoke inhalation, two of them with serious but non-life-threatening burns according to Peel paramedics, and an officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries that paramedics said were not caused by the fire itself.The building was evacuated while firefighters brought the flames down, and some residents were later allowed back into their units. Police told CP24 the scene remained secured pending fire investigators and that they did not yet have a confirmed number of people displaced.Inverhouse Dr. was closed at Lakeshore Rd. W. and Bonnymede Dr. while crews worked. No charges have been announced at the time of this publication.