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Suspicious Mississauga hallway fire sends 11 to hospital

Peel police treat early-morning blaze near Lakeshore Rd. W. as suspicious after residents and an officer are hurt.
A Mississauga Fire Truck
A Mississauga Fire TruckCity of Mississauga
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