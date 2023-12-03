Suzuki Foundation urges faster progress as BC issues climate report

The NDP BC government is celebrating rapid progress in its climate change goals, prompting a BC-based environmental organization to cheer the government to move faster still.The government boasted numerous accomplishments in its 2023 Climate Change Accountability Report, prompting approval from the David Suzuki Foundation, alongside a call to do more.BC electric passenger vehicle sales were the highest in Canada, comprising 22% of all new sales in 2023, progressing well to BC‘s target of 26% by 2026. The number of public charging stations in grew by 24% to more than 3,800, making it one of the most extensive in Canada. Even so, the BC Hydro Task Force and a new Clean Energy and Major Projects Office aims to fast-track investment in clean energy and technology to hasten the province’s 'electrification.'Methane emissions from oil and gas has dropped more than 50%, surpassing BC’s current target of 45% reduction by 2025 and putting the province on a path toward a 75% reduction by 2030.In Budget 2023, the province raised income thresholds and boosted the climate action tax credit to put more money back in people’s pockets. A single person who received $193.50 last year will get $447 this year.More than 13,000 CleanBC rebates for residential retrofits were provided, including 6,000 incentives to make heat pumps more affordable, for an 84% increase from the previous year. People can save as much as $14,300 on equipment and installation by combining a provincial sales tax exemption with provincial, federal and municipal top-up and rebate programs. BC has made significant investments in public transit and active transportation to ensure people have reliable and affordable service. This includes providing e-bike rebates, providing bus passes to low-income seniors and people receiving disability assistance and making public transit free for children 12 and younger.The province is supporting communities through the Local Government Climate Action Program and investing in 59 infrastructure projects throughout the province for renewable energy, clean transportation and efficient buildings.BC is preparing for climate change effects by implementing its Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy and launching the ClimateReadyBC platform to help communities and others identify and manage disaster and climate risks.The David Suzuki Foundation applauded the province’s progress in a press release, but also called for its “acceleration.”“This report considers emissions up to 2021 and the small increase from the previous year was expected, although the science shows we need to accelerate action and see those emissions going down,” said Tom Green, senior climate policy adviser with the foundation.“I’m hopeful that with climate policies and programs introduced in the past couple of years, we’ll start to see a continuing downward bend of the emissions curve. We’ve got the right priority policies that make CleanBC stand out as a leading climate plan in Canada and we’re looking forward to seeing the modelling translate to real climate benefits.”Green said the regulatory emissions cap by 2024 for the oil and gas sector to ensure it meets sectoral targets and enhanced carbon pricing for industry will have a “strong impact” and said it was “encouraging” to see green measures made affordable for people, albeit through their own taxes, such as the climate action tax credit and rebates for electric vehicle, e-bikes, heat pumps and retrofits.“Well-considered climate policy like this is designed to reduce emissions, and to use energy more efficiently while making living more affordable for those struggling and those wanting to jump onto low-carbon lifestyle options,” Green said.“BC will have a good chance to meet 2030 emissions targets if it reins in support for liquefied natural gas development and focuses on seizing growing opportunities in the clean economy.”The annual progress report was released as the COP28 meeting began in Dubai to discuss how to lower emissions worldwide.“This report is timely as COP28 is underway and pressure to follow bold climate plans couldn’t be more pressing,” Green said.“We also consider this report in the context of BC’s most devastating climate-fuelled wildfire years. We know we must transition off our fossil fuel dependency. BC must proceed with and improve its effective CleanBC plan.”The government’s online press release said, “To read the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030, visit: https://www.cleanbc.ca.” When doing so, readers were warned the page was not safe. When choosing “advance,” regardless, the site said “This page isn’t working.”