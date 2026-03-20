Suzuki laments 'environmentalists have lost' climate fight

CALGARY — Infamous environmental activist David Suzuki has admitted that “environmentalists have lost, big time — but we tried" regarding the climate change battle. In an interview with the Canadian Press tied to the release of his new book Lessons from a Lifetime: 90 Years of Inspiration and Activism, Suzuki reflected on his career and decades of advocacy, acknowledging what he sees as a massive failure to prevent climate deterioration.“All of the indications are that we have passed tipping points, they’re called planetary boundaries,” Suzuki said.“There are limits to how much carbon we can put in the air, and we’ve passed the limits that we can go back and avoid chaos. We’ve passed that; the scientists have said that.”Suzuki cited the widely discussed benchmark of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels before 2100 — a threshold he says was passed last year.“We won’t be able to go back, and we have no idea what lies ahead,” he said.Now approaching his 90th birthday, Suzuki is releasing a book that combines personal reflections, photographs, and testimonials from those influenced by his work.Partially drawing from his 2006 autobiography, the book follows his career from academic research in genetics to his decades as a science communicator and environmental advocate..WATCH: David Suzuki denounces billionaires while living in luxury.Despite highlighting his career milestones, the activist said that governments have largely failed to act on the core principles he has long promoted.“People forget that the word economics comes from the same word as ecology. Ecos is our household, our domain, where we live. Ecology is the study of our home. Economics is the management of our homes,” he said.“You would think that our economic system, our political system, our legal systems would all be based on that understanding, that air, water, the soil that gives us our food, the plants that capture sunlight, the energy in sunlight — those are what keep us alive and healthy.”While Suzuki continues to advocate for policy change, he said the focus has shifted from preventing climate catastrophe to mitigating its impacts.“We’re going into unknown territory, but at least we can try to minimize what’s coming,” he said.He argues that, in order to do that, it will depend not only on governments but also on stronger local communities.Suzuki added that fostering community connections will be critical as climate-related disasters become more frequent and severe.“Who are the people on your block?” he said.“Are there people that can’t walk and they’re going to need help? Do you know how to operate a chainsaw? Are you a pipe fitter that can get access to water? Does someone have a generator?”Suzuki has been encouraging people from different sectors to meet and build those networks, saying that if people build those relationships in calmer times, it will make crises much easier to manage going forward.