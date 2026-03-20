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Suzuki laments 'environmentalists have lost' climate fight

David Suzuki
David SuzukiAnand Ram/CBC
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Climate Change
Climate
Environmental Activism
David Suzuki
David Suzuki Foundation
Climate Activist
Environmentalism
Canadian Press
climate agenda
Climate Activism
Climate alarmism

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