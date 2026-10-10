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Suzuki says Smith has Carney ‘by the ass’ over Pacific Link pipeline

David Suzuki
David SuzukiAnand Ram/CBC
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Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Danielle Smith
David Suzuki
Abpol
David Suzuki Foundation
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Oil Pipeline
Oil Pipeline Project
Major Projects Office
Pacific Link pipeline
Pacific Link
kelsey jacko
cold lake first nations
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Western Standard
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