“This difficult decision was made with patient safety in mind,” said AHS North Zone Senior Operating Officer Cindy Harmata.
The Swan Hills Healthcare Centre was open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. between December 19 and Monday. This approach allowed for existing staff to provide consistent service for 12 hours every day, when the majority of emergency room and outpatient visits happen.
The release went on to say the Swan Hills Healthcare Centre continues to be affected by an unrelated service disruption. It added AHS is temporarily discontinuing on-site laboratory testing and X-ray services due to a combined laboratory and x-ray technologist (CLXT) vacancy.
A medical laboratory assistant will be available from Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for blood collection and specimen transportation to diagnostic facilities effective January 23. Diagnostic imaging services will be unavailable until a CLXT can be recruited.
During this temporary service disruption, the release said patients seeking X-ray services are encouraged to attend the Whitecourt Healthcare Centre (82 km away) or the Barrhead Healthcare Centre (100 km away) Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except holidays.
Recruitment efforts are ongoing and service offerings at this site will be re-evaluated when the vacancy is filled.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
