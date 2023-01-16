Hospital closure

Residents are relieved that Alberta Health Services is now backfilling their regular doctor. 

Alberta Health Services (AHS) said the Swan Hills Healthcare Centre Emergency Department, located about 80 km north of Whitecourt, AB, will be returning to normal hours. 

The emergency department will go back to 24/7 service, according to a Monday press release. The release said AHS thanks area residents for their support and patience during the recent change of hours. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

