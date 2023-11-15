Swift Current coach suspended indefinitely over alleged WHL conduct code violation

The Swift Current Broncos general manager Chad Leslie announced the indefinite suspension of head coach Devan Praught due to an alleged violation of the Western Hockey League (WHL) Standards of Conduct.Currently, the WHL is conducting an investigation into the incident that is said to have taken place during an on-ice practice on Monday.Taras McEwan, the assistant coach, will temporarily take on the head coach role until further notice.The Swift Current Broncos stated they will not provide additional comments or information regarding this matter.Praught, 36, has been the Broncos head coach for the past three seasons.Praught initially took on the role of interim head coach in October 2021 before being officially appointed as the permanent head coach in March 2022.As of Wednesday, the Broncos have a record of nine wins, nine losses, and one tie, placing them ninth in the WHL Eastern Conference.Praught's suspension marks the second one in the WHL during this season.In September, the head coach of the Wenatchee Wild Kevin Constantine was suspended while an independent investigation was being conducted.Constantine was terminated from his position when the investigation concluded that he had violated WHL protocol by making discriminatory comments.