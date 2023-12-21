SWIFT SCAM: North Vancouver RCMP warn of concert ticket schemes

North Vancouver RCMP is cautioning the public to be vigilant about online scams involving the sale of tickets for upcoming Taylor Swift concerts. Two reported incidents have prompted this warning, as victims responded to ads on Facebook Marketplace, only to fall prey to scammers who vanish after e-transfer payments.In both cases, victims were left without their money or tickets and the scammers cut off communication, often blocking or deleting the victim's account. Similar incidents have been reported not only in North Vancouver but across the Lower Mainland and Canada, indicating a widespread issue.The first reported incident involved a victim responding to an online ad, negotiating an agreed-upon price of $1,020.00 for Taylor Swift tickets. After the victim e-transferred the money, the suspect sent an email with a wallet attachment but no Ticketmaster transfer instructions. When the victim sought clarification, the scammer ceased communication.In the second instance, a victim responded to a Facebook Marketplace ad for four tickets. After agreeing on a price of $1,400, the victim e-transferred the money. However, the seller requested an additional $400 and even though the victim complied, the scammer sent the tickets via email without providing the passcode for redemption. Subsequently, the seller stopped responding, leaving the victim out $1,800.To safeguard against ticket scams, North Vancouver RCMP recommends the following precautions:Avoid Person-to-Person Platforms: Unless you know the seller personally, refrain from sending money through person-to-person platforms like e-transfers.Be Wary of Unknown Sellers: Exercise caution when buying from unknown individuals on platforms such as Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.Take Your Time: Scammers often create a sense of urgency. Take the time to conduct due diligence. While you may not secure the tickets, you will still have your money.If It's Too Good to Be True, It Likely Is: Be skeptical of deals that seem too good to be true.Exchange in Public: Whenever possible, exchange items and money in a public setting to ensure safety.Cnst. Mansoor Sahak of the North Vancouver RCMP emphasized the importance of safe transactions, stating, “If anyone is making an in-person transaction via Facebook Marketplace or other online services, the North Vancouver RCMP encourage them to make their exchanges at a safe zone outside the detachment located at 147 E 14th St., North Vancouver. It’s a much safer place.”Swift is scheduled to play BC Place December 6, 7 and 8 2024.