Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, 23, claims transgender swimmer Lia Thomas “dropped her pants” and walked around the women’s locker room with exposed “male genitalia” at a swimming meet in 2022.
Independent Women's Forum spokesperson Gaines said there was no forewarning “beforehand that we would be sharing a locker room with Lia.”
“We did not give our consent. They did not ask for our consent,” Gaines told Fox News.
“In that locker room, we turned around and there’s a 6’4" biological man dropping his pants and watching us undress, and we were exposed to male genitalia.”
At the time, Thomas started hormonal treatments but no gender reassignment surgery.
Gaines wants the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to have different locker rooms for transgender athletes.
Gaines delayed going to dental school to fight for biological female athletes rights.
“Not even probably a year, two years ago, this would have been considered some form of sexual assault, voyeurism,” said Gaines.
“But now, not even are they just allowing it to happen, it’s almost as if these large organizations are encouraging it to happen. That to me was worse than the competition piece.”
“The NCAA then nominated Thomas for NCAA Woman of the Year, so we [they] are celebrating this movement,” said Gaines.
“This is not something that happened by chance on a one-off basis. They are encouraging [biological] men to compete in women’s sports.”
This week, Gaines attended the State of the Union address as Michigan Republican Representative Lisa McClain's guest.
The Biden White House only promotes “gender ideology propaganda” and pushes transgender athletes to compete against women, according to Gaines.
“People are terrified, especially speaking from my experience of talking to other NCAA swimmers specifically. Lia Thomas’s teammates even,” said Gaines.
“They are told if they feel uncomfortable seeing male genitalia in the locker room, they should seek counselling resources. They're told they will never get into grad school if they speak out.”
Gaines points out it's impossible to “change your sex” and women are losing opportunities to transgender people.
“They are told, of course, that they will be called a bigot and hateful and transphobic, but it doesn’t make you any of those things to acknowledge that there are two sexes, you cannot change your sex and women deserve opportunities,” said Gaines.
Earlier this year, Biden proposed to change the definition of “sex” to include “gender” and “gender identity” in federal civil rights law, which Gaines objected to.
Title IX is a 1972 law that prevents any school or education program from receiving federal funding if they participate in sex-based discrimination. However, the change would allow transgender females to compete against biological women in sports.
Gaines wrote an essay that biological women are at a disadvantage when competing against transgender women.
In the essay, Gaines talked about sharing a locker room with Thomas at the NCAA Championships.
Earlier this week in a tweet, Gaines talked about “elite athletes” privately thanking her for opposing transgender athletes. Still, she chastised them for not going public with their complaints and demanded they go public.
The tweet said “At first, I felt honoured when elite (both female and male) athletes thanked me for taking a public stance on having male-bodied athletes in women's sports and locker rooms.”
At first, I felt honored when elite (both female and male) athletes thanked me for taking a public stance on having male-bodied athletes in women's sports and locker rooms. Now I realize these private thanks make them responsible for this continuing and advancing as it has.— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 7, 2023
Gaines said that their silence continues to allow transgender athletes in women’s sports.
'Now I realize these private thanks make them responsible for this continuing and advancing as it has,' said Gaines.
