NCAA Stop Discriminating Against Female Athletes
Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, 23, claims transgender swimmer Lia Thomas “dropped her pants” and walked around the women’s locker room with exposed “male genitalia” at a swimming meet in 2022.

Riley Gaines

Independent Women's Forum spokesperson Gaines said there was no forewarning “beforehand that we would be sharing a locker room with Lia.”

Men in Womens Sports Insanity

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

