Pascal Najadi

Pascal Najadi

A former Swiss investment banker who tried to lay criminal charges against the Swiss minister of health for alleged misinformation on COVID-19 vaccines testified May 19 at the National Citizens Inquiry.

Pascal Najadi testified remotely from his birth country of Switzerland during the NCI’s final day of hearings in Ottawa. He is the great grand, grand nephew of Rudolf Menger, president of Switzerland during the Second WorldbWar. Najadi was formerly an investment banker with Merrill Lynch International and a director on the management board of Dresner Bank in London.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

What a great article

Thanks again WS

It’s stunning just how evil and corrupt our entire system has become all over the Western world

It’s like our entire elitist political / corporate/ media Moloch is working for Satanic forces

There is great evil going on and our MSM covers for this evil

Report Add Reply
Lee Harding Staff
Lee Harding

Thank you Boris

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Great piece Lee . . . .

I wish Najadi every success in outing the corruption of the Pharmaceutical tyrants & Govts. that enabled them.

Report Add Reply
Lee Harding Staff
Lee Harding

Thank you. I don't like his chances but I do like his efforts.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.