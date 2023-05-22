A former Swiss investment banker who tried to lay criminal charges against the Swiss minister of health for alleged misinformation on COVID-19 vaccines testified May 19 at the National Citizens Inquiry.
Pascal Najadi testified remotely from his birth country of Switzerland during the NCI’s final day of hearings in Ottawa. He is the great grand, grand nephew of Rudolf Menger, president of Switzerland during the Second WorldbWar. Najadi was formerly an investment banker with Merrill Lynch International and a director on the management board of Dresner Bank in London.
Najadi, who has advised heads of state and ministers in Central Europe, Central Asia, the Russian Federation, Africa, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, said it was “a great honour” to testify “about this genocide of biblical dimensions against humanity.” He said he “unfortunately” trusted Swiss health minister Alain Berset, who is now also Swiss president.
“When he came on board, those psyops started showing people dying, and even ventilators in hospitals, saying that there is good news, that there is a vaccine coming and it's safe. It is tested like any other vaccine, it's effective. And we then got introduced and pushed into a vaccine mandate with a QR code on the telephone.”
Najadi served in the Swiss Air Force and said unvaccinated commercial pilots were among those who lost jobs. However, he and his 81-year-old mother in Cuba got three Pfizer mRNA shots.
“We did not at that moment have any second thoughts, because again, the whole system, all lateral and multilateral channels of communication by the government, by …media…were saying you must vaccinate; you must protect others and yourself. It's good, it's effective, it’s tested.”
On October 12, 2022, Pfizer executive Janine Small answered a European Parliamentarian who questioned whether Pfizer had tested the vaccine for stopping transmission prior to its commercial release.
“We had to really move at the speed of science to really understand what is taking place in the market,” she said.
The answer was a “shock” to Najadi. “It was clear what she was telling me was the stuff doesn't work. Okay. Then I got worried. I started to calculate in my head that I have something experimental here. What was the purpose of it?”
On August 3, 2021 Virginie Masserey, head of infection control and vaccines at the Federal Office for Public Health in Switzerland released a study that found the vaccine did not reduce the contagiousness of COVID-19, even if vaccinated people did not show COVID-19 symptoms. Masserey resigned days later, but similar findings were announced by the Centres for Disease Control in the US.
Even so, on October 27, 2021, Berset said in French on national TV, “With the certificate, you can show you are not contagious.” A few weeks later, a public vote on extending COVID-19 laws passed and extended them until mid-February 2022.
On December 2, 2022, Najadi went to the police to file abuse of office charges against Berset under Article 312 of the Swiss Criminal Code. Federal prosecutors wrote Najadi a week later, saying a case file had been opened and asked him for more information.
Najadi had “devastating results” after getting his blood tested in a German lab, part of the purpose being to establish the legal case. He said the nanolipids acknowledged on the packaging of Moderna and Pfizer’s mRNA injections “are labeled toxic, not for human use, or animal use.”
Najadi did not specify which nanolipids were toxic. Reuters has made fact-check claims against the toxicity of the SM-102 lipid, but it was only in Moderna vaccines. Moderna and Pfizer denied there was graphene oxide in their mRNA vaccines. Polyethylene glycol (PEG) is in the vaccines to keep the lipid nanoparticles stable. PEG is present in many FDA-approved drugs, though the CDC does not recommend the mRNA vaccine for those who are allergic to the substance.
“Every shot delivers about 15 billion nanolipids into your body. They are charged positively, electrically; the blood cells of your body are negatively charged…They shoot into your blood cells, go inside, and destroy your energy system,” Najadi explained.
Thai-German Professor Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, who warned Fox viewers on The Ingraham Angle on December 9, 2020, “The COVID vaccine will lead you to your doom,” gave Najadi a ten-page analysis of his lab results. The microbiologist report, submitted as evidence to the inquiry, said the shots may have cost him 20 years of life.
“We unfortunately also determined one year, three months after the last shot, that I still have 183 [nanoparticles] per milliliter of blood, my blood, of spike proteins running through the body, attacking my organs and systems,” Najadi said.
“The regulators wrote to me by email that [spike proteins] will be gone after three to six weeks. And obviously, the doctors who have administered those injections have violated the criminal law in Switzerland because they were giving to me the injections without informed consent….Therefore, I have also filed criminal charges against two medical doctors that have given me those jobs.”
On January 23, 2023, Berset became president of Switzerland. The charges against the doctors and the health minister were dropped by prosecutors, but Najadi continued his pursuit.
“All of these three charges got rejected. The Federal Prosecutor rejected [them] a few weeks ago, claiming…that the minister actually did, publicly on several occasions, say that it's not quite effective and that it could be dangerous,” he said.
“I've taken a criminal lawyer in Zurich, and we have now taken this fight…to the federal criminal court of Switzerland…where my lawyer has written a piece proving that the entire COVID vaccination policy was lying and was fake and wrong.”
Najadi is also involved in a civil lawsuit filed March 6, 2023 by Anna McCarthy at the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, 100197/23. McCarthy argues that the national emergency and vaccination mandate made by US President Joe Biden on 9 September 2021 is unconstitutional because he did not communicate the availability of a religious exemption when a later court case proved his necessity to do so. Najadi said a victory would be useful worldwide because Pfizer is a US company selling a US-patented product.
The witness said he is “always battling” what he called “the devil’s ruse.”
“How do you get someone to admit that they have tricked and duped and injected with an mRNA bioweapon? How do you get someone to admit that they have been duped into giving this injection to their own children? This psychological trap makes the dupe the guardians of the dogma,” he explained.
“This is for the bad, evil people the perfect genocide...But no, we will break this, obliterate this ruse, with strong information.”
(4) comments
What a great article
Thanks again WS
It’s stunning just how evil and corrupt our entire system has become all over the Western world
It’s like our entire elitist political / corporate/ media Moloch is working for Satanic forces
There is great evil going on and our MSM covers for this evil
Thank you Boris
Great piece Lee . . . .
I wish Najadi every success in outing the corruption of the Pharmaceutical tyrants & Govts. that enabled them.
Thank you. I don't like his chances but I do like his efforts.
