TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford told reporters Thursday that Ontarians should use “anything” to defend their homes against home invaders, and that he personally owns a gun and would use it without hesitation.Speaking after Question Period, Ford referenced the fatal shooting of a man during a home invasion near Casa Loma and the October attack in the Bridle Path that left a family of four injured. He said home invasions are happening “almost every single day” and that repeat offenders are being released on bail.“I encourage people to use whatever tool they have to fight back, not hide, but fight back,” Ford said. “I’ll blow the guy right through the front door. You’ll look like Swiss cheese by the time he’s done.”He later added that he is a legal gun owner and would use it “in a heartbeat” if someone entered his house with a weapon. He told one reporter who said he did not own a gun to use a knife or a baseball bat. “I’d rather be judged by 12 than carried by six.”.Ford said his government is directing the attorney general and solicitor general to examine what the province can do on self-defence rules, short of changing the Criminal Code, which is federal jurisdiction. He said the province will “go right up as far as we can on the Castle law.”He also said the province will look at funding cameras in high-home-invasion areas, with resident consent, so police can access footage of vehicles. He pointed to a system already used by Guelph police.NDP Leader Marit Stiles later called the comments irresponsible. She said the premier should focus on clearing court backlogs and properly funding police and the justice system rather than telling people to arm themselves. Toronto has recorded 111 home invasions so far this year, up roughly 29% from the same point last year, according to police figures.