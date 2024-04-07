Swiss lawyer re-files criminal complaint over approval of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

Philipp Kruse, a Doctor of Philosophy in natural sciences has renewed a criminal complaint against Swiss regulators for their deployment of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, since he has seen no change in course since his first attempt two years ago.On July 14 2022, Kruse issued his first complaint against Swissmedic for enabling COVID mRNA vaccines to be administered in Switzerland. On February 7 2024, the complaint was refiled with substantial updates and amendments.Kruse, who also has a doctorate in natural sciences and master's and bachelor's degrees in psychology, announced his lawsuit in a press release March 28."In the name of and on behalf of six persons directly injured by mRNA vaccinations and for other persons, we hereby publish our criminal complaint against the Swiss regulatory authority Swissmedic and against vaccinating physicians," Kruse explained."This step became necessary because, since the first criminal complaint was filed on 14 July 2022, the legally relevant evidence had not only been fully confirmed in terms of the facts presented and the legal arguments, but had also been accentuated and aggravated in most cases. At the same time, the reported criminal activities were consistently continued by Swissmedic, without any sign of any constitutional correction on the part of the Swiss judiciary or the Swiss Parliament."Instead, Kruse said, Switzerland was going farther. In the draft revision of the Epidemics Act, the Federal Council sought to expand the use of emergency authorizations and novel, experimental vaccines.The complaint contains evidence that at no time was there a discernible threat to public health from SARSCoV-2 in the form of a debilitating or life-threatening disease within the meaning of Swiss law. It also demonstrates that available and long-established alternative prevention and treatment methods have been ignored.Other evidence shows mRNA-based injections have a "special experimental character" and "pose a particular risk to human health, especially that of children and adolescents" as shown by "alarming mortality data and declining birth rates." The complaint argues a positive benefit/risk ratio for these vaccines was never proven.The release says the complaint includes "extensive evidence that Swissmedic has consistently and permanently misled the entire population and Swiss key decision-makers regarding the actual risk content of mRNA preparations and the lack of evidence of a protective effect with regard to infection and transmission, which is why a criminal investigation into the offense of falsification of documents in office (Art. 317 SCC) can no longer be postponed."Kruse said the suit was motivated by the knowledge that Swissmedic was continuing "criminal behaviour" in an "unperturbed" fashion and opposite of its obligations.On Substack, mRNA vaccine pioneer Robert Malone said he knew Kruse personally and esteemed the man and his legal filing. Kruse testified at hearings by US Senator Ron Johnson to explain the legal underpinnings of the proposed WHO pandemic treaty and International Health Regulation modifications."I suggest that the legal complaint which Mr. Kruse has compiled and submitted to Swiss legal authorities is the most comprehensive summary of the regulatory mismanagement and fraud which has taken place at virtually all western national regulatory authorities during the push for mandatory deployment and uptake of the COVID mRNA 'vaccines', and can serve as a template for both other complaints as well as expert witness testimony," Malone said."I am struck by the parallels between the actions of the Swiss national regulatory authority, the US FDA/CDC, and virtually all other western national regulatory authorities. This strongly suggests close communication and/or collusion among these agencies and their political and bureaucratic state managers during the COVID crisis."Kruse posted the complaint to his Twitter ("X") account, which led to the account being "temporarily restricted." As a result, he set up a new account as @KruseLawyer.A PDF copy of the executive summary of the filing can be found here and here. The press release together with the summary and the 450-page complaint can be found here.Below, Kruse explains how the WHO pandemic accord under negotiation threatens self-determination.