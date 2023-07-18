A Sydney, Australia resident who survived three months in the Pacific Ocean by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater is stable and doing well.
“I have been through a very difficult ordeal at sea,” Tim Shaddock told 9News on Monday.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
A Sydney, Australia resident who survived three months in the Pacific Ocean by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater is stable and doing well.
“I have been through a very difficult ordeal at sea,” Tim Shaddock told 9News on Monday.
"I'm just needing rest and good food because I have been alone at sea a long time.”
Shaddock, and his dog Bella, left Mexico for French Polynesia in April, but their boat was damaged by a storm several weeks later. They were rescued by a tuna boat, from the Grupomar fishing company, after a helicopter spotted them.
The doctor aboard the boat said Shaddock had “normal vital signs.”
He embarked on his more than 6,000 kilometre voyage from La Paz, Mexico, but he became stranded after his vessel's electronics were cut off by bad weather.
It left his dog and him drifting in the Pacific Ocean, surviving on what he could catch.
When they were found off Mexico's coast three months later, he was leaner and sporting an overgrown beard.
Shaddock said fishing gear had helped Bella and him survive. He managed to avoid sunburns by sheltering under his boat’s canopy.
After the rescue, he was seen smiling and wearing a blood pressure monitor on his arm. He has been able to eat small meals.
“Thanks to the experience of the crew (on the tuna ship) guided by Captain Oscar Meza Oregon, he received medical attention, hydration, and necessary nutrition,” said a spokesperson from Grupomar.
Un buque atunero de nuestra flota rescató a un náufrago australiano tras 3 meses en alta mar que se encontraba a más de 1200 millas de tierra. Gracias a la experiencia de la tripulación guiada por su Capitán Oscar Meza Oregón, recibió la atención médica, pic.twitter.com/YYJr5XH22u— Grupomar® (@Grupomar) July 18, 2023
The Grupomar spokesperson said they were lost on his catamaran Aloha Toa in the northern Pacific Ocean. It said Aloha Toa would arrive at the port in Manzanillo, Mexico, on Tuesday.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.