Tim Shaddock

A tuna vessel from Grupomar's fleet rescued an Australian castaway after three months on the high seas and more than 1,920 kilometres away from land. 

 Courtesy Grupomar/Twitter

A Sydney, Australia resident who survived three months in the Pacific Ocean by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater is stable and doing well. 

“I have been through a very difficult ordeal at sea,” Tim Shaddock told 9News on Monday.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

