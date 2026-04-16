Sydney Sweeney doubles down with new American Eagle campaign after ‘great jeans’ backlash

CALGARY — Sydney Sweeney is back with a new American Eagle denim-focused campaign months after her last collaboration with the company sparked widespread controversy, with detractors saying that the “great jeans” campaign invoked “white supremacy” undertones.The Euphoria star is now fronting “Syd for Short: American Eagle Jean Shorts,” a follow-up to her 2025 debut where she is adopting a more relaxed image — swapping full-length denim for cutoffs, cropped tees, and a beach-driven aesthetic..“What brand am I wearing?” she says in the campaign video.“Yeah, that one.”“There’s something timeless about a great pair of jean shorts,” Sweeney said in an official release for the campaign.“They’re simple, but they make you feel confident and put-together without trying too hard.”Fox News reports that some pieces in the collection — including the “Syd Jean” and “Syd Short,” featuring butterfly designs — will support Crisis Text Line, with all proceeds going to its 24/7 mental health services..“Crisis Text Line, a cause so close to my heart, has been part of this partnership from the beginning,” Sweeney said.“I love knowing that when people wear these pieces, they’re also helping others.”Sweeney’s July 2025 “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” launch with American Eagle quickly became one of that year’s most talked-about advertising campaigns, seeing massive backlash online over its wordplay on “jeans” and “genes,” with some critics saying it evoked ideas of eugenics and racial purity."Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue,” Sweeney said in the ad..Afterwards, Sweeney said she was caught off guard by the reaction of some commentators.“I was honestly surprised,” she told People at the time.“I did it because I love the jeans and the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign.”Some people, such as US President Donald Trump, praised the ad, saying it was “fantastic” and contrasting it to “woke” advertisements at the time by companies such as auto manufacturer Jaguar.During that controversy, American Eagle defended the campaign, stating: “It is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. Great jeans look good on everyone.”So far, the new campaign has led to a spike in American Eagle’s stocks, as they soared 9% on Wednesday after the launch of the campaign, and opened north of US$19 on Thursday.