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Sydney Sweeney doubles down with new American Eagle campaign after ‘great jeans’ backlash

Sydney Sweeney is back with a new American Eagle denim-focused campaign months after her last collaboration sparked widespread controversy, with detractors saying that the “great jeans” campaign invoked “white supremacy” undertones.
Sydney Sweeney is back with a new American Eagle denim-focused campaign months after her last collaboration sparked widespread controversy, with detractors saying that the “great jeans” campaign invoked “white supremacy” undertones.Courtesy of American Eagle
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