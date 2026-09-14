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Sydney Sweeney sports ad sparks outrage from female athletes over ‘hyper-sexualized’ campaign

Female athletes are blasting actress Sydney Sweeney over a provocative sports-betting advertisement they say demeans women and undermines years of progress in women’s sports.
Female athletes are blasting actress Sydney Sweeney over a provocative sports-betting advertisement they say demeans women and undermines years of progress in women’s sports.WS Canva
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