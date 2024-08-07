Taiwan threatens legal action over gender scandal as Lin Yu-ting set to fight in semi finals

Taiwanese Lin Yu-Ting won her match against Turkey's Esra Yildiz Kahraman Wednesday, advancing to the Olympic 57 kg weight category, despite controversy over the boxer being found to have male XY chromosomes. The International Boxing Association (IBA) disqualified Lin and fellow boxer Algerian Imane Khelif from the 2023 World Championships after they were “gender tested” through blood work and both found to possess the male XY chromosome composition. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) supports the individuals fighting in the women’s events regardless of chromosomes. The Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) issued a letter to the IBA warning of legal repercussions for claiming Lin is male, per local media Focus Taiwan. The CTOC letter follows accusations from Taiwan’s Sports Administration IBA was guilty of the "spread of misinformation."The administration confirmed CTOC has retained a lawyer and reserves the right to take legal action and reiterated the IOC’s August 2 statement on the two boxers’ eligibility to compete in the Paris 2024 Games. The IOC banned the IBA after its 2023 disqualification of Lin and Khelif. IBA CEO Chris Roberts in a news conference this week doubled down on the association’s stance on the boxers. He was prevented from presenting evidence of the blood tests by the Algerian and Taiwanese Olympic committees, each of which sent letters advising not to disclose private information about the athletes.