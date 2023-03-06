Take Back Alberta (TBA) Executive Director David John Parker said his heart swelled with pride when he read its accomplishments in a Calgary Herald op-ed.
"All these grassroots people are getting involved and making a difference in their communities," said Parker in a Monday interview.
"But obviously there were some falsehoods and half truths that were put forward."
Mount Royal University professor Duane Bratt and former campaign manager Sarah Biggs said in a Calgary Herald op-ed on Saturday people should be worried about TBA's influence on the Alberta government.
“This is not hyperbole or fear mongering,” said Bratt, who teaches political science, and Biggs, who ran Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Leela Aheer’s (Strathmore-Chestermere) leadership campaign.
"If Take Back Alberta succeeds, it shows how a relatively small but well-financed, organized, and highly motivated group can transform the province, and not for the better."
Bratt and Biggs said said few Albertans know who TBA is. They called it “an increasingly influential presence in conservative politics playing a disproportionate role within Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party government.”
The op-ed said its ability to organize and fundraise means it will play a major role in the 2023 election.
The op-ed went on to say it is not a normal third party, as it opposed COVID-19 restrictions, participated in the Coutts Border Blockade, and funded the Freedom Convoy. It said TBA is becoming more powerful.
Bratt and Biggs said a UCP victory would “solidify and legitimize the group as the non-elected power behind the government.”
TBA is registered with Elections Alberta as a political third party. The op-ed said it will act as a dominant third party organization to undermine the Alberta NDP and boost Smith’s agenda.
It said a TBA government would increase individual freedom in education and healthcare, enact legislative steps to weaken Alberta’s public health authorities to prevent future COVID-19 restrictions, and compensation for people who suffered harm from them.
Parker said TBA is not raising as much as Bratt and Biggs said it was. He said it will continue to hold politicians accountable and teach grassroots members how to become involved.
He continued by saying Bratt likes to be in the know, but he has no actual experience in politics. He said Biggs' record with Aheer's campaign speaks for itself.
Parker concluded by saying there are "a lot of people who are really unhappy with how their government's going and the direction society seems to be going."
"If you genuinely want to change things, you got to show up," he said.
Biggs said in December TBA is not an advocacy group.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
It's coming folks, the fear mongering is starting, Bratt was on Breckenridge today spewing total garbage.
Hey Sarah, are you a pedo/globalist/scumbag/bankster/politico/parasite?
Just wondering since you push the scumbag WEF lies.
Yes, she/they/it, is all of the above. Their NoDownPayment gang is starting to sweat.
