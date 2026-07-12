Take Canada's citizenship test: would you make the cut?

If readers were wondering if they could pass Canada's citizenship test — they're about to find out...The Western Standard has compiled a few questions to test readers' knowledge of Canada, but first, some facts about the test itself. After applicants have submitted their required forms, they will have to take Canada's citizenship test — a 20-question test where they only need 15 points to pass.And on top of that, if applicants cannot pass the first time, they will have three attempts to do so. .The feds state people can take the test three times within a 30-day period.The test is described as including questions about Canada's "history, geography, economy, government, laws, and symbols."Test takers may choose whether to take the test in English or French.However, the test does not assess official language skills. According to statistics shared with Global News by the IRCC, 91% of the estimated 260,000 people who completed the Canadian citizenship tests in 2022 passed..Between January and May 2023, a total of 119,053 tests were taken, and 92% of test takers passed.Those between the ages 18 and 54 must also pass a language proficiency test in either English or French.If they are a minor or an adult 55 or older, they do not need to take any language test to be approved for Canadian citizenship.If an applicant fails all three attempts at the test, they will be scheduled for an oral knowledge assessment instead..The citizenship officer will ask up to nine questions, with the applicant needing to pass six of them.Now without further ado, here are some of the questions that someone who wishes to become a citizen of Canada may encounter, with the answers listed at the end of the article:1. What are three responsibilities of citizenship?a.) Being loyal to Canada, recycling newspapers, serving in the navy, army or air force.b.) Obeying the law, taking responsibility for oneself and one’s family, serving on a jury.c.) Learning both official languages, voting in elections, belonging to a union.d.) Buying Canadian products, owning your own business, using less water..2. What is the meaning of the Remembrance Day poppy?a.) To remember our Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II.b.) To celebrate Confederation.c.) To honour prime ministers who have died.d.) To remember the sacrifice of Canadians who have served or died in wars up to the present day..3. How are Members of Parliament chosen?a.) They are appointed by the United Nations.b.) They are chosen by the provincial premiers.c.) They are elected by voters in their local constituency (riding).d.) They are elected by landowners and police chiefs..If you scrolled and passed with flying colours, congratulations! The Western Standard deems you an ideal citizen, though we do not have the legal authority to do so.According to CIC News, the citizenship test has become an online, self-administered test with 45 minutes to complete it. Prior to 2020, tests were usually administered in person, in writing, with applicants being given 30 minutes to complete them. Answers: 1. (b), 2. (d), 3. (c)