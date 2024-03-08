‘TAKE IT OR FAKE IT’: Former Canadian sniper launches lawsuit against CAF

Former Canadian military sniper Brett Campbell, discharged for refusing to either take the jab or lie, is launching a lawsuit for being told to “take it or fake it.”The lawsuit gives a two-week timeline for the Crown to either start litigation by making appointments to interview officials involved or offer a settlement. Campbell appeared on UK podcast, The Sonia Poulton Show, this week and spoke of pandemic-era protocol within the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). “They threatened to get me to take it or fake it,” said Campbell. “I decided to not take it and I blew the whistle on that. And obviously, I received the consequences of it.”“I knew what was going on, and I didn't want it, he said. “Maybe to keep me in or to keep the numbers up or to keep me quiet. They wanted me to fake it.”“The doctor was ordered to do that, he was ordered to give me the fake ticket. Imagine taking that order from someone and then going along with it,” said Campbell. “That probably should have woken people up right there.”“After I heard him say ‘you need to fake this or we're gonna charge you,’ I knew that, obviously I made the right decision. And obviously now we know two years later that it was the right decision.”After Campbell refused to go along with the fake vaccine-taking, he was discharged from CAF. .Thursday evening Campbell spoke on the The Shadoe Davis Show where they discussed in an hour-long podcast the details of the ultimatum and how others in the CAF were affected by it, vaccine side effects, and the lawsuit he has launched. “In the military you can’t speak about politics, or you could get charged,” he said. “They’re censoring you in real life, not just on the internet, but in-person.” Campbell said he had a mandatory vaccination appointment and he had to go “no matter what.”“They line you up, and they preach to you for like five minutes, the side effects, potential side effects,” said Campbell. “The doctor was clearly ordered to tell me that “I can make it or fake it.” “He has to pretend to give it to me,” said Campbell. “He did it in a way that threatened me. He said, ‘we're gonna charge you.’”“I didn't understand the optics of the situation. There were no cameras, and there is no one else there,” Campbell recalled. “I think the whole thing was to get you to go talk to the doctor, whether you got it or not. Just so that they would see, ‘oh, everyone's going to get it. They're complying with this. This is normal. It's just like any other vaccine schedule.’”.“This psy-op, they're playing with us,” he said. “So I don't know how many people this happened with, we don't know the real numbers of who got vaccinated.”Campbell pointed to Kayla Pollock, who was rendered a paraplegic after taking a COVID-19 mRNA booster shot. “This was a life or death situation as we are now learning in the media with Kayla Pollock,” said Campbell. “Everyone was coerced. Now we know what this was.