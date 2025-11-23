TALK TO THE DEAD: AI that lets you talk to those already gone

A new way to talk to the dead that does not involve having a séance.In a video posted by Calum Worthy, a co-founder of the 2wai app, which is an AI chatbot that allows you to talk to life-like 2D people, like creating a chatbot persona of your loved ones.Through a clip posted on Worthy's X, where a pregnant woman interacts with her mother in what the viewer assumes is a video call — but it really isn't.The mother is talking to the woman in what seems to be a studio background and a full body frame — a bit odd, huh?.That's because the mother isn't really her mother — it's the AI bot, 2wai.The clip goes on to show the woman and her now-child interacting with the bot throughout different stages of their lives — developing an emotional attachment to it.By the end of the ad, it shows the past where the woman had captured a clips of her mother to program it into the AI's memory.Worthy writes the app builds "a living archive of humanity, one story at a time."He described the AI as a "social network for avatars.".Worthy, also a Canadian actor, launched the app with co-founder and Hollywood producer Russell Geyser.Variety reports that both co-founder state the app "provides an efficient way for celebrities, brands and others create lifelike, conversational avatars that fans can chat with."However, they claim there are "safeguards" in place to prevent the chatbot from saying "bizarre and inappropriate" things — although they do not provide examples.Users can also chat with dead, famous people — like William Shakespeare and characters created by the app, like a personal trainer. .And of course, you might've already guessed — you can create a digital twin of yourself or others.On why he made the app, Worthy states, "Having worked as an actor, writer and producer for the last 20 years, I have experienced firsthand how challenging it is to create a meaningful relationship with fans around the world.”“With the launch of 2wai, we’re enabling entirely new experiences that are as authentic as the HoloAvatars we create.”"This platform enables this one-on-one, human-like connection,” Worthy states..The AI will be used by the British telecom in over 300 UK schools for an educational app that will allow students to speak with Shakespeare's HoloAvatar.