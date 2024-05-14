Talks continue to resolve Sask teacher contract dispute

Saskatchewan Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill remains hopeful the province and teachers' union can reach a contract agreement before the school year ends.The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation voted overwhelmingly last week to reject a contract that would offer them annual pay increases of 3%, 3%, and 2%, and that pledged that an accountability framework with school boards on class size and complexity would be "honoured and followed."In a scrum with reporters following question period on Monday, Cockrill said the STF and government continued to talk."There are informal discussions between the two bargaining committees. I had an opportunity to speak with [STF President Samantha] Becotte last Thursday night after the results of the vote were were released. And I know her and I both want to get to an agreement that works," Cockrill said."She told me that. I reiterated my desire to see to see both sides come to an agreement. But, there was there was agreement in that conversation that we want to make sure that if we're going to pull our committees together from around the province . . . it's going to be as productive of a conversation as possible, respecting the time of our committee members, and really respecting the desire of the public to see productive discussions going forward."The Education Sector Staffing Profile found the ratio of students per teacher rose from 18.8 in 2016 to 20.4 in 2023. However, the province has announced a record increase of $180 million in education spending in fiscal 2024-25.A memorandum of understanding with school boards calls for $45 million of the extra funds earmarked to address class size and complexity. A separate MOU calls for an accountability framework on class size and complexity.The STF wants explicit guarantees on class size and complexity to be ensured in a contract. The province compromised by putting a line in the rejected contract offer that said the accountability framework would be "honoured and followed."Cockrill said the prerogative of school boards must also be respected."I believe that local school divisions have to maintain some decision- making power in terms of how their school communities are structured and how they're staffed. But, certainly we've moved in several different areas to try and get a deal done," he said.Read more: Saskatchewan teachers insist on smaller classes and better pay (May 10)The STF says new teachers are paid 4.5% below the Western Canadian average and those at the top are paid 3.5% less. However, the average price of a house in Saskatchewan is lowest of all Western provinces at $330,800, compared to $991,440 in B.C., $476,718 in Alberta, and $342,755 in Manitoba.According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, the average Saskatchewan teacher made $92,000 in 2023 in 190 instructional days for $484 per day. The average annual pay of an employee in Saskatchewan was $61,000.Cockrill said grassroots feedback helps inform the way forward."It's our desire as government to understand what the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation was hearing from their members in the various town hall events that they had over the last couple of weeks as they prepared for the ratification vote. So I think that the discussions that we're having earlier this week are an opportunity to hear some of that feedback and understand what some paths forward may be."Read more: HARDING: Nasty scenarios would follow teacher rejection of Sask contract offerThe STF is already asking its members for a mandate to strike after the school year starts up again in the fall. Cockrill said it would be preferable to avoid that."We would like to see a deal done sooner rather than later," Cockrill said."We are well aware of the challenges that the that the job actions that we've seen over the last several months, the challenges that that presents for families and for students and for teachers as well, in the province. I've been saying it over and over again, we want to ensure predictability--predictability for students and families and teachers as well."