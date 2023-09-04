Tamara Lich

Tamara Lich is going to trial and those crowdfunding her defence say they will live tweet all the proceedings.

The four-week trial for the Freedom Convoy leader starts Sept. 5.  The Democracy Fund (TDF) is crowdfunding Lich’s legal defence and promises TDF lawyers will provide daily real-time insights and updates directly from the courtroom at Twitter.com/TDF_Can.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(14) comments

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

I was never so proud of my Canada as when I saw Tamara and the truckers advancing toward Ottawa. I have never been so ashamed of my Canada having Trudeau as Prime Minister. I grieve for my Canada and I want it back! Trudeau must go!

guest1019
guest1019

Leaders in a leaderless country are hard to come by these days. God bless you, Tamara.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This lady has more integrity and honour in one finger than the entire corrupted and criminal Liberano mafia establishment in Canada

What a fkn disgusting monstrosity this country is under the vile psychopath Trudeau

And our institutions are all just as worthless and corrupt

Despicable

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Boring. I totally agree. I hope for the best for Ms. L.

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Oops. That dang spell checker got me again. Sorry about that Boris!

Amy08
Amy08

💯

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Tamara Lich is a hero, as well as political prisoner. Imagine, the federal gestapo sent 4, read that again 4 high ranking Gestapo officers from Ottawa to Alberta to arrest an already shackled 5 foot nothing, tall, grandmother. Never forget how we where persecuted and many where and are still being prosecuted by this communist regime, and it’s gestapo and judicial wing of the communist party of Canada(the lib/NDP).

Hoser
Hoser

God bless you Tamara!

seekingtruth
seekingtruth

Does anyone know what became of the funds that were raised for the truckers convoy. The site was givesendgo, which took up the cause when gofundme corrupted itself to the Trudeau government. Last I had heard, citizens of Ottawa were suing to access these funds, but have not heard anything since.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Anything not refunded by gofundme, or givesendgo, are locked up pending the Ottawa class action lawsuit. Additionally the class action lawsuit is trying to include every single donor. It will be an interesting lawsuit. I don't know if Ottawa judges will have to recuse themselves as they are mostly citizens of Ottawa.

seekingtruth
seekingtruth

thank you for that info. Ottawa can go pound sand!!

northrungrader
northrungrader

The process is the punishment. Imagine having the full financial support of the federal government against you for believing there was such a thing as the charter of rights and freedoms in canada.

Day 568 without bail for the #Coutts4, how sad is that?

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Northrun. I Coutts4 are a different situation. And until I get new/more info I cannot/will not support them. If you can, please send me a reliable link to their story?

Amy08
Amy08

👍

