Tamara Lich is going to trial and those crowdfunding her defence say they will live tweet all the proceedings.
The four-week trial for the Freedom Convoy leader starts Sept. 5. The Democracy Fund (TDF) is crowdfunding Lich’s legal defence and promises TDF lawyers will provide daily real-time insights and updates directly from the courtroom at Twitter.com/TDF_Can.
Through the live posts, the organization aims “to foster transparency, engagement, and understanding surrounding the legal proceedings” which it calls "a significant moment in Canada's legal and social landscape.”
Lich’s legal team is led by Lawrence Greenspon, a senior criminal lawyer in Ottawa. The Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms continues to provide a legal defence to Lich and many other truckers who are being sued by Ottawa resident Zexi Li.
"Tamara's prosecution shows how a prominent political dissident is treated by our justice system," said Alan Honner, TDF's director of litigation.
"Many people see Tamara as a political prisoner as her prosecution has been impassioned and she has already been imprisoned for 49 days on relatively minor charges. She is now facing a month-long trial, which is prohibitively expensive for the average person."
Honner said the consequences of Lich’s trial are significant.
"The trucker convoy exposed the government's willingness to invoke extraordinary powers to suppress a nationwide protest that was remarkably peaceful," added Honner.
"Tamara has become the face of that protest, so there is a lot at stake in the outcome of her trial."
On July 28, TDF announced its lawyers would represent 12 clients charged with more than 24 offences arising from the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and Windsor.
These clients include a decorated Canadian military veteran, an indigenous single father and a law school grad. The charges range from mischief, breach of a court order and breach of bail conditions to obstruction of a police officer. In each of these cases, the Crown is seeking up to three months in prison.
TDF pledged to “vigorously advance all defences available to our clients.”
“These are regular folks from all parts of Canadian society and none qualify for legal aid. Many of these individuals found it difficult to obtain legal representation. It is only through generous donations from our donors that TDF is able to fight for their legal rights,” TDF wrote in a press release.
TDF lawyers have attended court on more than 50 occasions on behalf of these clients seeking further disclosure, clarification of the Crown's position, variation of bail conditions, and more. The organization achieved stays, dismissals or favourable resolutions for 16 charges in relation to nine clients.
Most trials for TDF clients are expected to take between two to five days each, yet TDF expects back-to-back trials from Dec 2023 to Feb 2024.
I was never so proud of my Canada as when I saw Tamara and the truckers advancing toward Ottawa. I have never been so ashamed of my Canada having Trudeau as Prime Minister. I grieve for my Canada and I want it back! Trudeau must go!
Leaders in a leaderless country are hard to come by these days. God bless you, Tamara.
This lady has more integrity and honour in one finger than the entire corrupted and criminal Liberano mafia establishment in Canada
What a fkn disgusting monstrosity this country is under the vile psychopath Trudeau
And our institutions are all just as worthless and corrupt
Despicable
Boring. I totally agree. I hope for the best for Ms. L.
Oops. That dang spell checker got me again. Sorry about that Boris!
💯
Tamara Lich is a hero, as well as political prisoner. Imagine, the federal gestapo sent 4, read that again 4 high ranking Gestapo officers from Ottawa to Alberta to arrest an already shackled 5 foot nothing, tall, grandmother. Never forget how we where persecuted and many where and are still being prosecuted by this communist regime, and it’s gestapo and judicial wing of the communist party of Canada(the lib/NDP).
God bless you Tamara!
Does anyone know what became of the funds that were raised for the truckers convoy. The site was givesendgo, which took up the cause when gofundme corrupted itself to the Trudeau government. Last I had heard, citizens of Ottawa were suing to access these funds, but have not heard anything since.
Anything not refunded by gofundme, or givesendgo, are locked up pending the Ottawa class action lawsuit. Additionally the class action lawsuit is trying to include every single donor. It will be an interesting lawsuit. I don't know if Ottawa judges will have to recuse themselves as they are mostly citizens of Ottawa.
thank you for that info. Ottawa can go pound sand!!
The process is the punishment. Imagine having the full financial support of the federal government against you for believing there was such a thing as the charter of rights and freedoms in canada.
Day 568 without bail for the #Coutts4, how sad is that?
Northrun. I Coutts4 are a different situation. And until I get new/more info I cannot/will not support them. If you can, please send me a reliable link to their story?
👍
