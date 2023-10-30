News

Tamara Lich’s lawyer unpacks trial of Freedom Convoy organizers

Lawrence Greenspon talks Trucker Convoy
Lawrence Greenspon talks Trucker ConvoyCourtesy of the Epoch Times/American Thought Leaders/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Emergencies Act
Freedom Convoy
Tamara Lich
Chris Barber
Lawrence Greenspon
Pierre Trudeau
City Of Ottawa

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news