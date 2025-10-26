News

Tamarack project marks milestone in Alberta’s carbon removal efforts

The Tamarack project located at the Deep Sky Alpha facility in Innisfail launched on Oct. 22.
The Tamarack project located at the Deep Sky Alpha facility in Innisfail launched on Oct. 22. Courtesy of Carbon Capture
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Carbon Capture
Devin Dreeshan
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz
Deep Sky
Alex Petre
true north carbon
Adrian Corless

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news