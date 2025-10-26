Tamarack project marks milestone in Alberta’s carbon removal efforts

INNISFAIL — A groundbreaking carbon removal initiative officially launched in Alberta this week, marking the largest deployment of a single direct air capture (DAC) technology in Canadian history.The Tamarack DAC Project, located at Deep Sky’s Alpha facility in Innisfail, represents a significant leap from pilot carbon capture projects to full-scale commercial deployment.True North Carbon, the Canadian subsidiary of US DAC and material science leader CarbonCapture Inc., announced that the project has reached the key commissioning milestone of “first capture” on Wednesday.The project is designed to remove up to 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year using a modular approach powered by solar energy, marking a pivotal development in Canada’s efforts to build a sustainable carbon removal industry."With the achievement of this milestone, we're now poised to deliver our first carbon removal credits in the upcoming weeks,” said Adrian Corless, CEO of CarbonCapture Inc. and True North Carbon.“We're proud that Alberta will soon be home to Canada's largest single-technology direct air capture pilot. Alberta's supportive policy framework and history of energy innovation have made it possible to bring emerging clean-technology projects like this to reality."The project will deliver the company's first carbon removal credits and local benefits through expanded supplier participation and community engagement, while creating opportunities for Canadian-based businesses, including those in the steel industry, to take part in the emerging carbon-removal value chain..The project also includes education and outreach programs aimed at fostering transparency and long-term partnerships with local stakeholders.The Tamarack system uses a modular design that allows for rapid deployment and scalability from kiloton to megaton capacity.It is powered entirely by solar energy and features an energy-efficient capture process.At Deep Sky’s Alpha facility, the company will provide utilities, renewable power, operations, and CO₂ transport and sequestration for the project."I'm deeply grateful to Deep Sky for the important collaboration that made today's milestone possible and allowed this achievement to happen in a rapid fashion," said Corless."This is an important day for True North Carbon, but it's just the first step in our plans to lead the growth of the emerging carbon removal industry in Alberta and Canada."The project also aligns with Alberta’s TIER Regulation and supports broader decarbonization efforts, including integration with major initiatives like the Pathways Project..Deep Sky Alpha facility signals Alberta’s push into global carbon capture market.Government officials such as Premier Danielle Smith, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen, and Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz attended the launch and praised the project as an example of Alberta’s growing leadership in clean technology.Dreeshen highlighted the local community’s role in Alberta’s economic growth and the government’s ongoing investments in rural infrastructure.“Innisfail is a community that continues to play a vital role in Alberta’s economy and future,” he said.“Under Premier Smith’s leadership, Alberta has strengthened its position as a global energy leader while ensuring communities like Innisfail continue to grow and attract new opportunities. She’s made it clear that the world needs more Alberta, not less.”Smith described direct air capture as “the last mile” of decarbonization, essential for achieving long-term emissions reduction goals.“The work that you’re doing here is a central component of what we think the future is going to be, and I am thrilled that this important and innovative work is taking place right here in Alberta,” Smith told the launch’s attendees..“We know that oil and gas will continue to be critical to meeting the energy needs of countries around the world for decades to come, and Alberta intends to be the one to supply those commodities. But we are working to phase out emissions, not oil and gas production, and we are instead going to work on doubling our energy production.”Smith also discussed the Alberta Carbon Capture Incentive Program, which will offer grants covering up to 12% of eligible capital costs for CCUS projects.The province expects to provide between $3 billion and $5 billion in incentives over the next decade.Deep Sky CEO Alex Petre noted that Alberta now hosts the only site in the world where multiple DAC technologies operate side by side — a milestone that was once destined for the US“I don’t think this would have been possible anywhere else but Alberta. We have an incredibly supportive town council and community in Innisfail,” Petre said.“Canada is leading, not only in actually having the only place in the world where we are testing and commercializing direct air capture technology, but also will most likely remain the only place in the world where we actually have a technology and a facility like this.”