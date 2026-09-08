Tamarack Valley and Headwater announce $10 billion merger to create major Alberta oil producer

Two Calgary-based energy companies are joining forces in a $10 billion all-stock deal that will create the largest producer in Alberta's Clearwater heavy oil play.Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. and Headwater Exploration Inc. announced Tuesday they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge, creating what the companies describe as a premier North American oil producer.Under the agreement, Headwater shareholders will receive one Tamarack common share for every Headwater share they own. Tamarack will issue approximately 237.8 million shares to complete the acquisition.Tamarack shareholders will own 66.5% of the combined company, while Headwater shareholders will hold the remaining 33.5%.The merged company will be led by Tamarack's current management and is expected to have run-rate Clearwater production of more than 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.The companies said the transaction will establish Tamarack as the only publicly traded pure-play Clearwater producer and the largest producer operating in the formation.The combined company is expected to control more than 1,500 sections across the greater Clearwater region, hold more than 300 million barrels of oil equivalent in proved and probable reserves and have more than 3,000 identified drilling locations.Tamarack said the deal is expected to immediately increase its free funds flow per share by more than 10%.The company also plans to boost its quarterly dividend by 20%, from five cents to six cents per share, beginning in December, provided the transaction closes. That would bring the annualized dividend to 24 cents per share and mark Tamarack's second dividend increase of 2026..The combined operation is expected to have more than $50 million in net cash and more than $1.2 billion in available funding when the deal closes, including an undrawn $875 million credit facility.Tamarack and Headwater also expect the merger to generate more than $50 million in annual savings through the integration of operations, marketing and corporate offices. The companies estimate synergies of more than $350 million over their development plan.For 2026, Tamarack now expects average corporate production of between 65,500 and 67,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 7% increase from its previous guidance, assuming the transaction closes midway through the fourth quarter.The combined companies expect to spend approximately $700 million on capital programs in 2026.Tamarack said it intends to target Clearwater production growth of between 10% and 12% under its five-year plan, up from its previous target of between 8% and 10%.The enlarged producer will also have expanded options for getting Alberta oil to market.Tamarack has secured 35,000 barrels per day of potential long-term transportation capacity out of Alberta, including 25,000 barrels per day on the Trans Mountain system to the West Coast beginning in the first quarter of 2027, subject to completion of an expansion involving drag-reducing agents.Another 10,000 barrels per day could eventually move through the proposed South Bow Prairie Connector pipeline to Cushing, Oklahoma, and the U.S. Gulf Coast. That capacity could become available by the end of 2028 if the pipeline is approved and constructed.As part of the merger, several non-core exploration assets will be transferred into a new company called Tributary Exploration Inc..The new company will hold exploration assets in Alberta and Saskatchewan along with Headwater's McCully natural gas operation in New Brunswick. Tributary is expected to be publicly listed and led by Headwater's existing management team.Headwater President and CEO Jason Jaskela is expected to become president and CEO of Tributary, while Headwater executive Neil Roszell will serve as executive chairman.The new exploration company is expected to have approximately $50 million in cash after a planned private placement and the exercise of warrants.Both Tamarack and Tributary will remain headquartered in Calgary.The merger requires shareholder, court, Competition Act and Toronto Stock Exchange approvals. Special meetings of Tamarack and Headwater shareholders are expected to take place in November.Both companies' boards have unanimously endorsed the transaction and are recommending shareholders vote in favour.Tamarack also announced a leadership change that will follow the merger. Company president Steve Buytels is expected to become president and CEO of the combined company and join its board on Jan. 1, 2027.Brian Schmidt, who has served as Tamarack's founding CEO since 2009, will move into the role of executive chairman.The companies expect the $10 billion transaction to close midway through the fourth quarter of 2026.