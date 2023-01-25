Leopard
Courtesy of CBC

Following weeks of hesitation, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that his government will provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks, as well as approve requests by other countries to do the same.

"This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability," Scholz said following a cabinet meeting in Berlin. "Germany will always be at the forefront when it comes to supporting Ukraine," he later said.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Enjoy the movie.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I couldn't even read through the whole story before remembering what happened the last time German tanks rolled towards Russia. Surely the German people haven't forgotten already? Nothing good will come of this, unless you can profit Billions from a World War.

guest50
guest50

Thank you? No! As a person of Western Ukrainian decent (and who has actually read up on both the recent/near past), I condemn you.

This was a war started in 2015 by Ukrainians who did not like the voting results of Russian speakers in the Dombas.

The weapons, cash and equipment delivered to the Ukraine since the February 2022 onset of the war have done little more than kill multitudes of Ukrainians and Russians. Let's not even get started on well documented past and present Ukrainian corruption.

And no, I'm not naive. Having lived in Europe, I understand corruption has always been present throughout the region(s).

A pox on all houses that support this farce.

Footloose
Footloose

Reports indicate Canada has allowed our tanks to deteriorate even with contract to maintain them through 2027. The report stated that none of our Leopard II's are operational.

