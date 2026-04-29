Targeted Surrey shooting leaves 25-year-old gangster dead

A 25-year-old Surrey man is dead following what investigators believe was a targeted shooting tied to ongoing gang conflict in BC.Police were called just before 7 p.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired into a vehicle in the 6800 block of 148 St. Officers with Surrey Police Service arrived to find an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by first responders.A second adult male was also located and taken to hospital with what are described as minor injuries.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case and is working alongside the BC RCMP Major Crime Unit, Surrey Police Service Major Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service.Investigators have not yet released the victim’s name as family notifications are still underway.Police say early indications suggest the shooting was targeted and not random, with potential links to the province’s gang conflict, though the investigation remains in its early stages..Staff Sgt. Kris Clark of the BC RCMP credited frontline officers for quickly securing the scene and preserving evidence while managing a large number of potential witnesses.Investigators are now canvassing the area and asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information about the victims to come forward.IHIT is also requesting CCTV and dashcam footage recorded between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 28 from several areas, including 148 St. between 72 Ave. and 64 Ave., as well as 96 Ave. between 123 St. and 125 St., including nearby alleyways.Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.