TARIFF TIFF: Calgary man charged after tariff argument leads to alleged death threat, gunshot

A Calgary man faces multiple firearms charges after police say an argument over Canadian and U.S. tariffs inside a southwest grocery store escalated into a threat to retrieve a shotgun and kill another shopper in front of his wife and child.Calgary police said the confrontation occurred at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Sept. 3 at the Safeway at 2525 Woodview Dr. S.W.A Calgary man was shopping with his family when an unknown man approached them and began making political comments about Canadian and American tariffs.Police allege the man became agitated, shouted anti-Canadian and pro-American remarks and threatened to retrieve a shotgun and shoot the other man.Safeway employees intervened, but police said the suspect approached the family a second time before staff escorted him from the store.Investigators identified a suspect using information provided by witnesses and traced him to a nearby residence in the 400 block of Woodside Road S.W.Police said officers saw the suspect at the residence armed with a handgun..Officers then heard a gunshot fired inside the home. No injuries were reported and police said nobody else was inside.The suspect was arrested at the residence at approximately 12:53 p.m.Police subsequently executed a search warrant and seized an unloaded .40-calibre pistol, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, a Glock replica BB gun, loaded magazines and ammunition.James Dean Garriock, 49, has been charged with one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, one count of possession of an unlicensed weapon, one count of discharging a firearm with intent while being reckless and two counts of careless storage of a firearm.Garriock is scheduled to make his next court appearance Sept. 17.“This was an extremely dangerous situation that could have turned out much worse than it did,” said Calgary Police Service District 6 General Investigations Unit Staff Sgt. Joe Hebert.“Situations like this can change quickly, and thanks to the witnesses, District 6 patrol members, the CPS Tactical Support Unit and other resources across the service, we were able to quickly locate and safely apprehend the suspect before he further endangered the community.”Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.