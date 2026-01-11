Tariffs force Canadians to cut spending as costs rise

Most Canadians say tariffs are squeezing household budgets and forcing changes in day-to-day spending, according to federal polling that found rising prices and growing financial stress tied to U.S. trade policy.Blacklock's Reporter says survey results show 64% of Canadians have changed how they spend money because of tariffs, while 80% concluded policies under U.S. President Donald Trump have made everyday goods more expensive. When asked about their overall financial situation in recent months, 53% said things had become worse, compared with 40% who reported no noticeable change.Nearly half of respondents, 49%, said they are spending less overall because of tariffs. A majority said they are buying cheaper brands, cited by 54%, while 34% reported shopping at different stores in response to higher prices.The findings are drawn from monthly surveys of 10,320 Canadians conducted under a $253,388 contract with Ottawa-based Ekos Research Associates. .The research was commissioned by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada as part of its 2024–2025 Monthly Financial Well-Being Monitor.The polling was designed to gather data on Canadians’ day-to-day financial management and resilience. An agency report said collecting this information is necessary to understand how households are coping in a rapidly changing financial environment.Concerns about income loss are widespread. Asked how worried they were that tariffs could reduce their household income, 45% said they were worried, while just 14% said they were not worried at all.Agency researchers said the monitor tracks financial habits, identifies emerging trends, and assesses risks that could affect consumers. .Ongoing surveys suggest many Canadians were already under strain even before tariff pressures intensified.A 2025 Canadian Financial Capability Survey found 60% of Canadians were having trouble keeping up with bills or sometimes struggling to pay them. The problem was more pronounced among women, younger and middle-aged adults, those with lower income or education, indigenous people, and individuals with disabilities.The same survey found 34% of Canadians were spending more than they earned each month, while 39% said they were falling behind on bills. Nearly half, 49%, said they relied on credit cards, overdrafts, or savings to cover daily expenses. Asked whether they could keep up with monthly bills, 42% said they were managing, but only with difficulty.