Chantal Preston
Image courtesy of Chantal Preston/Facebook

The Tax Court has ruled the show business industry, while challenging and unpredictable, is still entitled to legitimate deductions for business expenses.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this decision was made in the case of Chantal Preston, who is a singer and songwriter. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) rejected her manager's deductions.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

