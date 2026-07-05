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Tax Court judge slams AI-generated fake case law in CRA dispute

A Tax Court judge has issued a sharp warning against the use of artificial intelligence-generated legal citations after a self-represented taxpayer challenged the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) using cases that did not exist.
A Tax Court judge has issued a sharp warning against the use of artificial intelligence-generated legal citations after a self-represented taxpayer challenged the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) using cases that did not exist.Courtesy of Canadian Lawyer
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Canada Revenue Agency
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Law Society Of Ontario
Law
Artifical Intelligence
Tax Court of Canada
Canadian Federation of Law Societies
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