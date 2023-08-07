gavel
Photo Source: Canva

A Tax Court judge ruled that taxpayers are expected to use at least a “minimal of average intelligence” when filing their tax returns, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. 

This statement was made when a tax filer submitted a false return and claimed he did not understand what he was doing.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

martina1
martina1

Good. The law does state that even if you have someone else prepare your taxes, you are ultimately responsible for the accuracy of your return.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.