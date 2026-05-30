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Tax court rejects appeals in massive Canada tax shelter scheme

Alberta’s top election official has asked a court to decide if a proposed referendum question about independence is allowed under the law.
Alberta’s top election official has asked a court to decide if a proposed referendum question about independence is allowed under the law.Courtesy Strategic Thinking Institute
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