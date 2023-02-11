The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is requesting Ontario Premier Doug Ford halt a pop can tax expected to hit Ontario taxpayers April 1.
“With soaring inflation and high living costs, the last thing Ontario taxpayers need is another tax,” said CTF Ontario Director Jay Goldberg in a Friday press release.
“Ford is allowing the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association to nickel-and-dime hardworking Ontarians.”
The release said the Ontario government’s new recycling policies permit the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association to impose a recycling fee on cans and bottles holding non-alcoholic beverages purchased by people. It said the tax will be between one and three cents per can or bottle.
Goldberg called the policy “a money grab, pure and simple.” While other provinces have can and bottle deposits, he said this is “akin to a tax because consumers have no way to get their money back.”
“Ford is allowing large corporations to impose a punitive new fee on Ontarians, with the corporations getting the financial benefit,” he said.
This move comes after the Canadian government said in June it was moving forward with a plan to restrict single-use plastic products.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
