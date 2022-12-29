Holiday shopping

A shopper is seen at the Rideau Centre in Ottawa in this file photo.

 Courtesy Michel Aspirot/CBC

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is highlighting how Alberta is the one province in Canada without a provincial sales tax, which saved people millions of dollars this holiday season. 

“As we braved the cold to buy our toys, candy, and decorations this Christmas, we can be happy we don’t have a PST in Alberta, or it would’ve cost us a lot more,” said CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims in a Wednesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

The one place in Canada where the government doesn't steal even more of your money. Notley will bring in a pst guaranteed. Vote Danille Smith.👍

Report Add Reply
LibertyOrDeath
LibertyOrDeath

Thank God for Danielle Smith. If the commies bring back Nutley from the dead, we will be paying PST for sure.

Report Add Reply

