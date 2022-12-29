The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is highlighting how Alberta is the one province in Canada without a provincial sales tax, which saved people millions of dollars this holiday season.
“As we braved the cold to buy our toys, candy, and decorations this Christmas, we can be happy we don’t have a PST in Alberta, or it would’ve cost us a lot more,” said CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims in a Wednesday press release.
“Albertans are saving about $80 each this holiday season because we aren’t paying 7% PST.”
Retail data shows shoppers spent an average of $1,137 on gifts and supplies during the holiday shopping season running from American Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve. The press release said Alberta fares well compared to other provinces.
Atlantic Canada charged a 15% harmonized sales tax on items such as toys, decorations, electronics, and candy. The HST is divided with 10% going to provincial governments and 5% for the Canadian government.
The release said Atlantic Canada shoppers spent $113 on the PST over the holiday season. It said Atlantic Canadians would pay about $144 million in PST if half the population participated.
Ontario has an 8% PST, costing each shopper about $90 over the holiday season. The Ontario government would rake in about $675 million in PST if half the population shopped.
The release went on to say Quebec shoppers paid $112 each with a 9.9% PST, with the government taking $470 million. It added that Manitoba shoppers spent about $80 each because of a 7% retail sales tax, shoveling about $55 million into government coffers.
Saskatchewanians spent about $68 more each because of the 6% PST during the holiday shopping season, costing about $40 million. British Columbians will shell out about $71 each due to its PST if half the population goes shopping, collecting about $188 million for the government.
Six Alberta United Conservative Party leadership candidates signed a pledge from the CTF at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton in August to never impose a PST and not raise taxes if they become the next Alberta premier.
The CTF had every Alberta UCP leadership candidate who wanted to sign put their name on the line. Sims said events such as this one “really pack a punch.”
The six UCP leadership candidates who signed the pledge were Danielle Smith, Travis Toews, Brian Jean, Rebecca Schulz, Todd Loewen, and Leela Aheer. UCP leadership candidate Rajan Sawhney declined to fill it out.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
The one place in Canada where the government doesn't steal even more of your money. Notley will bring in a pst guaranteed. Vote Danille Smith.👍
Thank God for Danielle Smith. If the commies bring back Nutley from the dead, we will be paying PST for sure.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.