Taxpayers call on Eby to scrap BC ban on gas and diesel vehicles

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is demanding Premier David Eby scrap his government’s plan to ban new gas and diesel vehicle sales, pointing to Ottawa’s retreat on its own electric vehicle mandate.“What is Eby waiting for? The premier should read the room and scrap his government’s plan to ban the sale of new gas and diesel vehicles in B.C.,” said CTF spokesperson Kris Sims.“Ottawa has recognized that this policy won’t work and B.C. needs to hit the brakes too.”Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the federal government is delaying its policy that would have forced dealerships to make 20% of new vehicle sales electric by 2026, rising gradually until gas and diesel vehicles were completely banned in 2035. .Ottawa has postponed the plan by at least one year and launched a 60-day consultation, while the Globe and Mail editorial board is urging Carney to scrap it entirely.Natural Resources Canada has estimated the transition to battery-powered vehicles could cost Canadians up to $300 billion.Despite Ottawa’s delay, B.C. is still pressing ahead with its own rules. Starting in 2026, 26% of all new vehicle sales in the province must be electric. The requirement jumps to 90% by 2030, with a full ban on new gas and diesel vehicles planned for 2035.“There’s no way families can afford this crazy costly plan to ban the sale of normal cars and trucks,” Sims said. “This car ban is a nonstarter because ordinary people can’t afford it. Eby should not wait for Carney to figure out how to scrap Ottawa’s failed policy, the premier needs to scrap the B.C. ban immediately.”