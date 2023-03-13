The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) joined NDP Leader Carla Beck in asking Premier Scott Moe to freeze MLAs pay, which is set to increase on April 1.
“MLAs should not be raising their own salaries off the backs of taxpayers while they are struggling to afford gas and groceries,” said CTF Prairie Director Gage Haubrich.
“The government needs to do what’s right and stop the pay hike.”
Last week, Beck publicly called for a pay freeze for MLAs.
“I don’t think this should even be a question. This is not a time to be increasing MLA salaries,” said Beck.
MLA pay increases are tied to inflation from the previous year in Saskatchewan.
Since inflation was 6.8% last year, MLAs pay would rise from an extra $7,023 for a backbench MLA to an additional $12,131 for Premier Scott Moe.
Moe currently earns $178,406 annually and a backbench MLA earns $103,285.
In Saskatchewan, the base MLA salary is almost double the average salary.
“A pay freeze is the right thing to do,” said Haubrich.
“MLAs need to show that they understand the increased costs that Saskatchewanians are facing. Politicians should not be putting more taxpayer dollars in their own pockets while families are cutting back.”
Other provinces have frozen politician pay raises, including British Columbia MLAs froze their automatic pay rise. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston reduced his pay by $11,000 and froze MLAs automatic pay raise.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
