Scott Moe Purple Tie
Image by Christopher Oldcorn

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) joined NDP Leader Carla Beck in asking Premier Scott Moe to freeze MLAs pay, which is set to increase on April 1.

Carla Beck Oct 27 2022

“MLAs should not be raising their own salaries off the backs of taxpayers while they are struggling to afford gas and groceries,” said CTF Prairie Director Gage Haubrich.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

