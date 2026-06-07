Taxpayers Federation backs court challenge to stop MP pay raise

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is seeking to intervene in a Federal Court case launched by MP Mike Dawson in an effort to stop the federal government from forcing him to accept an annual parliamentary pay raise.“Dawson is fighting for taxpayers in Parliament and he’s right to continue that fight in court,” said CTF federal director Franco Terrazzano. “Instead of wasting more tax dollars fighting Dawson in court, the government should do the simple thing and let MPs turn down a pay raise.”Members of Parliament received their 14th consecutive annual pay increase on April 1.Dawson publicly opposed the latest raise, which amounted to nearly $10,000 for each MP.“At a time when everyday Canadians are struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living, I cannot in good conscience accept the pay increase of nearly $10,000 which every member of Parliament is set to receive,” Dawson said.Dawson has filed an application in Federal Court seeking to overturn the government’s requirement that MPs accept the annual salary increase. The CTF is applying for leave to intervene in the case, arguing that taxpayers deserve representation in the proceedings.A backbench MP now earns $217,700 annually. Cabinet ministers receive $321,300, while Prime Minister Mark Carney earns $435,400 per year.According to Leger polling, 78% of Canadians support Dawson’s decision to reject the pay raise.“It would take any other employer less than five minutes to figure out how to not give an employee a raise, so it shouldn’t be like pulling teeth for an MP to do the right thing and turn down a raise,” Terrazzano said. “Canadians are overwhelmingly on Dawson’s side and the CTF is going to make sure their voice is heard in court.”