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Taxpayers Federation calls on Carney to slash gas taxes as prices surge

Gas pump
Gas pump Courtesy Kevin Yarr/CBC
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Cdnpoli
Gas Prices
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Franco Terrazzano
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
High Gas Prices
Fuel Prices
Canada gas prices

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