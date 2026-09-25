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Taxpayers federation calls on Nenshi to state position on Senate abolition

Nenshi in Ottawa
Nenshi in OttawaScreenshot:CPAC
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Abpoli
Preston Manning
Ableg
Ctf
Kris Sims
Naheed Nenshi
Jack Layton
Avi Lewis
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