Taxpayers Federation calls on Saskatchewan, Ottawa to cut fuel taxes

REGINA — The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on Premier Scott Moe and the federal government to lower taxes at the pump as drivers in Saskatchewan face mounting fuel costs.According to the CTF’s annual Gas Tax Honesty Report, taxes account for about 18% of the price of gasoline in the province, where drivers currently pay roughly $1.65 per litre — an increase of about 43 cents per litre since March 1.Drivers pay about 30 cents in combined federal and provincial taxes on every litre of gasoline. The total tax bill to fill up a family minivan in the province comes to roughly $21..Gage Haubrich, the CTF’s Prairie Director, noted Saskatchewan charges drivers a higher gas tax than its provincial neighbours. The province levies a rate of 15 cents per litre, costing families about $11 per minivan fill-up and $15 per pickup truck fill-up.The CTF is asking Moe to cut the provincial rate while urging Prime Minister Mark Carney to maintain a federal fuel tax cut. Ottawa temporarily reduced its 10-cent-per-litre federal gas tax in April, but plans to restore it in September. The report notes 63% of Canadians oppose the upcoming tax hike."Saskatchewan drivers are paying record prices at the pump, and Moe can give them relief today by cutting the gas tax," Haubrich said, adding Ottawa should scrap plans to raise federal taxes back up.