Taxpayers Federation says BC government must explain $35,000 open-bar bureaucrat party

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is demanding answers from the B.C. government after documents revealed the province budgeted $35,000 for a reception in Victoria that included an open bar for bureaucrats and government officials.According to records obtained through freedom of information requests, the BC Public Service Agency hosted a reception on March 11, 2025 to distribute 46 King Charles III Coronation Medal awards to staff. Up to 150 people attended the event, including award recipients, guests, deputy ministers and David Eby.The event was held at Inn at Laurel Point, an upscale waterfront hotel in Victoria. Invoices show the hotel’s Hunt Room was reserved as “hold space” for the premier.The catering and bar bill alone exceeded $11,680.The bar tab totalled $1,752.44 and included 42 glasses of Bottega Prosecco, another full bottle of the sparkling wine, six shots of El Jimador tequila, 10 shots of Jack Daniel’s, 19 glasses of 5 Vineyards sauvignon blanc, 10 glasses of Frind rosé and 13 glasses of Frind Big Red, along with dozens of other cocktails, beers, wines and spirits.Food costs included $1,080 for “warm breads and assorted dips” and $1,800 for an antipasto platter featuring cured and smoked meats, cheeses, pickled vegetables and olives..An additional $14,500 was set aside for miscellaneous expenses including audiovisual equipment, hotel charges, decor, photography, printing and honorariums.The province did not collect guest information for the event and said it is “unable to provide a guest list,” according to the FOI records.“Bureaucrats billed taxpayers for an open-bar party at a glitzy hotel, while the finance minister pinky promises she’s looking for savings,” said Carson Binda, B.C. director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. “Open-bar parties for bureaucrats while the province borrows billions is like the band playing as the ship sinks.”Binda said taxpayers deserve greater transparency when government officials spend public money on receptions and entertainment.“When politicians are spending thousands of taxpayer dollars on liquor and fancy cheeses, they should at least know who they’re buying it for,” Binda said. “Government is borrowing billions of dollars and hiking taxes on families while politicians and bureaucrats slap those same families with big bills for a boozy night out.”Across Canada, about 30,000 King Charles III Coronation Medals were distributed to recognize community service. Many ceremonies were held in government buildings or at local Legion halls rather than hotels or resorts.