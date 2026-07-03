Taxpayers federation urges Carney and Smith to repeal carbon taxes, anti-pipeline laws instead of funding pipeline

CALGARY — The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is urging Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to eliminate carbon taxes and repeal federal barriers to energy development rather than borrowing billions of dollars to support a new pipeline project.The call comes after Smith and Carney announced Alberta's proposal to build a new pipeline alongside the existing Trans Mountain corridor, a project the Alberta government estimates will cost between $35.2 billion and $43.7 billion.“Governments are blocking pipelines with carbon taxes and red tape and then wasting taxpayers’ money trying to get projects built,” said Franco Terrazzano, the CTF’s federal director.“It’s unsustainable for taxpayers to keep subsidizing projects because governments are in the way.“The real solution is for politicians to stop roadblocking development so job creators can build major projects without taxpayers’ money.”According to federal documents, private industry would hold a 10% ownership stake during construction, while the Alberta and federal governments would each own equal shares of the remaining interest in the project.The proposed pipeline comes as Alberta continues to participate in an agreement with Ottawa that will significantly increase the province’s industrial carbon tax in the coming years. Carney has stated Alberta’s industrial carbon tax is set to rise “six and a half times” by 2040 under the agreement..UPDATED: Alberta submits West Coast pipeline proposal, partners with Trans Mountain and Pembina.The federation argues government policies are discouraging private-sector spending on major energy infrastructure projects and forcing taxpayers to shoulder costs that would otherwise be borne by industry.A recent Leger poll found 68% of Canadians believe businesses pass most or some of the costs associated with the industrial carbon tax on to consumers, while only 12% believe businesses absorb most of the cost themselves.Industry leaders have also raised concerns about Canada’s regulatory environment and its impact on private-sector spending.“We have created a set of national policies and regulations that make resource development and investment in Canada uncompetitive with the rest of the world,” said Cenovus Energy CEO Jon McKenzie last month.Kris Sims, the CTF’s Alberta director, said governments should focus on removing barriers to development rather than committing public funds to pipeline construction.“Governments need to scrap all carbon taxes and get rid of red tape that’s getting in the way,” said Sims.“The amount of money being spent on the pipeline could build more than 80,000 houses in Alberta.“Smith needs to spend her energy fighting Carney’s carbon taxes and standing up to Ottawa so pipelines get built with private company money instead of borrowing money to pay for this government-caused problem.”