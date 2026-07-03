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Taxpayers federation urges Carney and Smith to repeal carbon taxes, anti-pipeline laws instead of funding pipeline

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is urging Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to eliminate carbon taxes and repeal federal barriers to energy development rather than borrowing billions of dollars to support a new pipeline project.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is urging Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to eliminate carbon taxes and repeal federal barriers to energy development rather than borrowing billions of dollars to support a new pipeline project.Courtesy of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation
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Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Franco Terrazzano
Danielle Smith
Trans Mountain
Pipeline
Kris Sims
Mark Carney
Oil Pipeline
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