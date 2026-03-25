Taxpayers' Federation urges Ottawa to scrap ‘hidden’ industrial carbon tax

A federal parliamentary committee heard calls to eliminate Ottawa’s industrial carbon tax, with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation warning the policy is quietly driving up costs for Canadians and threatening jobs.Testifying before the House of Commons environment committee, CTF federal director Franco Terrazzano argued the tax on large emitters ultimately hits consumers despite government claims it targets big industry.“It doesn’t matter what label politicians slap on their carbon tax, all carbon taxes make life more expensive, hurt Canadian workers and don’t work,” Terrazzano told MPs. He described the industrial system as a “hidden” tax that increases prices while putting pressure on key sectors of the economy.The federal government applies the industrial carbon tax to major industries including oil and gas, steel and fertilizer. Prime Minister Mark Carney has defended the approach, saying changes to carbon pricing ensure large companies shoulder more of the burden.However, polling cited by the federation suggests Canadians remain skeptical. About 70% believe businesses pass along most or some of the added costs to consumers, while just 12% think companies absorb the majority of the expense..Concerns about competitiveness and job losses were also raised in committee testimony. Labour and industry representatives have warned the policy could push investment and production out of Canada.Nathan Bergstrand, of Canadian Piping Trades Local 67 in Hamilton, cautioned the tax could undermine the domestic steel sector, arguing it risks shifting jobs to the United States.Recent industry decisions have added to those concerns. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. has paused an $8.25-billion expansion of its Jackpine oil sands mine in northern Alberta, citing policy uncertainty and calling for an end to carbon pricing.Terrazzano told MPs the cumulative effect of carbon pricing across industries raises the cost of everyday life, from fuel to food to electricity, while discouraging domestic production.“Canadians understand that carbon taxes on refineries make it more expensive to drive, carbon taxes on fertilizer plants make it more expensive to eat and carbon taxes on electricity make it more expensive to live,” he said.The federation is urging the federal government to scrap all forms of carbon taxation, arguing the move would lower costs and improve Canada’s economic competitiveness.