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Taxpayers Federation urges Smith to suspend Alberta gas tax as prices surge

Kris Sims, Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Kris Sims, Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers FederationPhoto: David Wiechnik, Western Standard
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Danielle Smith
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Kris Sims

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