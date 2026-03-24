Taxpayers Federation urges Smith to suspend Alberta gas tax as prices surge

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on Premier Danielle Smith to immediately suspend Alberta’s 13-cent-per-litre fuel tax as rising oil prices push costs higher for drivers.CTF Alberta director Kris Sims said current price pressures are hitting families and businesses alike. “Oil prices are nearly $100 USD per barrel and gas prices are through the roof,” she said, pointing to the impact on commuters, trucking and everyday household expenses.Alberta’s fuel tax relief program ties the provincial fuel tax rate to the price of oil, with the full 13-cent tax only suspended when oil exceeds $90 USD per barrel. If prices fall below $80 USD, the tax remains fully in place.However, the federation argues the current formula relies on a pricing window that fails to reflect recent spikes. Under existing rules, the government is using oil prices from the three weeks prior to March 16, which the CTF estimates averages out to about $77 USD per barrel. That would delay any fuel tax relief until at least July 1 despite higher prices in recent weeks.“Oil prices have been over $90 USD since March 6 and taxpayers are getting hit now,” Sims said, urging the province to act immediately rather than wait months for the formula to catch up.The group says suspending the fuel tax now would provide immediate relief to Albertans facing rising costs, while critics of the program argue the current structure leaves drivers exposed to sudden price increases due to what they describe as arbitrary timing rules.