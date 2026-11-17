CALGARY — Manitoba taxpayers face higher income tax bills as inflation pushes up their earnings, prompting the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) to urge Premier Wab Kinew to restore inflation protection for provincial tax brackets.The federation is calling on Kinew to work with opposition MLAs to reverse the government’s decision to stop indexing income tax brackets in Budget 2025, a move it says could cost individual Manitobans up to $2,917 by 2030.“Kinew needs to reverse his sneaky bracket creep tax hike and cut taxes to make life more affordable for Manitoba taxpayers,” said CTF Prairie Director Gage Haubrich.“Failing to adjust tax brackets to inflation is a stealth tax hike on Manitobans that will increase their tax bills every single year.”.The practice, known as bracket creep, occurs when tax brackets remain fixed while incomes rise with inflation. Taxpayers can end up paying a larger share of their earnings in taxes even when their purchasing power has not improved, without the government increasing tax rates.Progressive Conservative interim leader Konrad Narth raised the issue in an alternative throne speech ahead of the legislature’s next session, promising to restore indexing.“Inflation can push Manitobans into higher tax brackets and increase their tax bills,” said Narth. “That’s why we’ve committed to restoring indexing.”According to the federation’s calculations, a Manitoban earning $70,000 will pay $1,051 more in income taxes by 2030 because of bracket creep.The federation also pointed to provincial tax comparisons published in Saskatchewan’s budget materials showing a Manitoba family earning $75,000 pays more provincial taxes than a comparable family in Regina, Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto or Montreal.“Cutting taxes is the easiest and most effective way for the government to make life more affordable,” said Haubrich.