The Senate Finance committee found out that taxpayers will only know about the details of a $13 billion subsidy given to Volkswagen Canada after the money has been spent.

Managers in the department of Industry did not want to talk about the subsidy, which was given to a new battery factory in St. Thomas, ON.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

We know that 'Big Guy' in the White Palace gets his 10%, how much does Turdguy get in Canaduh?

northrungrader
northrungrader

So how much Volkswagen stock does the Trudeau Foundation, the Liberal Party of Canada, and/or Justin Trudeau own?

