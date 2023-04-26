The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) wants the Trudeau government to stop paying the striking Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) workers and claw back all the money that's been paid to them.
“It’s very simple: If you’re not working, taxpayers shouldn’t be paying you,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.
“It’s time to turn off the taps.”
“Striking federal public servants will continue to receive their regular salaries until at least May 10,” according to the Globe and Mail.
PSAC federal workers went on strike April 19.
“During the pandemic, federal bureaucrats didn’t have to worry about missing a paycheque,” said Terrazzano.
“Now, even when they’re on strike, bureaucrats aren’t worried about missing a paycheque. That’s wrong — every last penny must be returned to taxpayers.”
During previous strikes, federal workers had to ask for unpaid leave using the government's Phoenix pay system after their strikes were over so pay could be “deducted in subsequent cycles” according to the Globe.
“It’s embarrassing the only way taxpayers may get our money back is if employees voluntarily fill out a form,” said Terrazzano.
“Union negotiators have been threatening strikes since at least last September. How was the government unprepared for this?”
The Phoenix pay system was introduced in 2016 to simplify payroll management for the government. Still, it caused numerous issues, resulting in a cost of more than $2 billion to the federal government.
When he appeared before a parliamentary committee in January, CRA Commissioner Bob Hamilton said investigating all the $15.5 billion pandemic benefit payments that the auditor general flagged as suspicious would not be worth the time and resources.
“Given the government’s track record, why should taxpayers feel confident they will get this money back?” Terrazzano said.
“Canadians shouldn’t be paying bureaucrats to strike. Taxpayers need a guarantee from the government it will get all our money back.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(6) comments
I work for the Government of Canada, but I am not on strike. I get emails, however, from PSAC. According to the emails that I have read, it is my understanding that while on strike, you don't get paid by he Government of Canada. They get strike pay, paid by PSAC, which is not much. In my case, if my memory serves correct, it would only be for 4 days at about 50 bucks per day. In other words, I would take a huge financial hit. If I am wrong, please correct me.
If ANY other union (except a GouvFedCan union, that is) went on strike, they would be SOL as far as pay. Instead, they would get strike pay from the union, generally, a much smaller payment.
The moment they struck, the pay should have been cut.
As the vast majority of 'swivel servants' usually vote Lieberal, the gubmint will postpone any such clawback, in hopes of keeping their vote.
TUCK FRUDEAU!
It's time we stop supplying the corruption. Every tax dollar pays for these Unions to cause us grief, every tax dollar feeds the politicians to take a yearly pay increase. It is time to stop feeding the madness.
LOL, trudeau 'demand', from a union? There wouldn't be a bed big enough for him to hide under if he were capable of even thinking the thought! Just my opinion on the matter.
This Gov is so broken.
dgmcdnld:
Our COUNTRY is so broken, also!
