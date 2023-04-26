PSAC picket line
Image courtesy of PSAC

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) wants the Trudeau government to stop paying the striking Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) workers and claw back all the money that's been paid to them.

Franco Terrazzano CTF Federal Director

Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director

“It’s very simple: If you’re not working, taxpayers shouldn’t be paying you,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(6) comments

Jonathan Dixon
Jonathan Dixon

I work for the Government of Canada, but I am not on strike. I get emails, however, from PSAC. According to the emails that I have read, it is my understanding that while on strike, you don't get paid by he Government of Canada. They get strike pay, paid by PSAC, which is not much. In my case, if my memory serves correct, it would only be for 4 days at about 50 bucks per day. In other words, I would take a huge financial hit. If I am wrong, please correct me.

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

If ANY other union (except a GouvFedCan union, that is) went on strike, they would be SOL as far as pay. Instead, they would get strike pay from the union, generally, a much smaller payment.

The moment they struck, the pay should have been cut.

As the vast majority of 'swivel servants' usually vote Lieberal, the gubmint will postpone any such clawback, in hopes of keeping their vote.

TUCK FRUDEAU!

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

It's time we stop supplying the corruption. Every tax dollar pays for these Unions to cause us grief, every tax dollar feeds the politicians to take a yearly pay increase. It is time to stop feeding the madness.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

LOL, trudeau 'demand', from a union? There wouldn't be a bed big enough for him to hide under if he were capable of even thinking the thought! Just my opinion on the matter.

Report Add Reply
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

This Gov is so broken.

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

dgmcdnld:

Our COUNTRY is so broken, also!

Report Add Reply

