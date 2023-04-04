Money
Federal government bureaucracy cost Canadian taxpayers billions over a two-year period, according to a new report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation called for Justin Trudeau’s government to “take some air out of its ballooning bureaucracy” following publication of the report on April 4.

(2) comments

MLC
MLC

There may be a reasonable belief that the ever increasing federal bureaucracy is a method of imbedding the Liberal ethos in the government. This would make it increasingly problematic for any subsequent (non-Liberal/NDP) government to effectively govern.

Bureaucratic inertia aside, 'positional favoritism' (including various 'patronage appointments such as media types etc) would establish a bias against any efforts to streamline or decrease government influence and control.

The "Prime Directive" is still in effect: Bureaucrats begat Bureaucrats and they shall support those who created them.....the Canadian citizen is merely an annoyance to be disregarded as the Liberal/subNDP government knows much more than them.

No doubt those who doubt this wisdom may simply study the 'Little Red Book' - Mao Zedong - and they shall be enlightened....

Report Add Reply
R-Berg
R-Berg

In eight years Jussie cut healthcare by 26%. This caused 13500 Canadians a year to die while on waiting list. Sure clearing the backlog is good if your still around to wait.

Report Add Reply

