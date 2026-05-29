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Taxpayers group tells Nixon Alberta fuel tax cut should happen now

Kris Sims, Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Kris Sims, Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers FederationPhoto: David Wiechnik, Western Standard
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Western Standard
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